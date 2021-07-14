Advertisement
Britney Spears can hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Britney Spears supporters Hayley Herms
Britney Spears supporters Hayley Herms, foreground, and Jakeyonce, back center, react to the news that Spears was granted permission by a judge to hire a lawyer of her choice in her conservatorship battle at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello / AP Photo)
By ANDREW DALTON
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES —

A new attorney has been appointed to represent Britney Spears in her conservatorship after a hearing in which the singer tearfully spoke about the case’s impact on her life.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her. The ruling was cheered by fans outside the courthouse.

Rosengart requested that Spears’ father, Jamie, step down as her conservator, but that was rejected.

Spears spoke for the second hearing in a row, at one point calling the acts of the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs since early 2008 “cruelty.”

She asked that the case end immediately, but not if she has to go through more “stupid” evaluations.

Spears spoke rapidly while addressing the court, breaking down in tears toward the end of her remarks.

The hearing came three weeks after Spears dramatically addressed the court for the first time in open session, telling Penny she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control, said she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and said she wanted to own her own money.
“I just want my life back,” Spears said on June 23.

Spears supporters amassed outside the Los Angeles courthouse where the hearing was held, as they have during recent hearings. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz made a brief appearance addressing the crowd.

“Well, now the whole world knows what Britney Spears wants, and it is the freedom and the liberty that should be offered to every single American. Free Britney!” he shouted.

In Washington, D.C., a group of Spears supporters demonstrated on the National Mall in support of the singer.

