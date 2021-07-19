Brush fire breaks out in Topanga; progress halted at 15 acres

A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in Topanga, spreading across 15 acres and threatening some structures before fire crews stopped its progress, authorities said.

Flames were reported about 3 p.m. in the hills near Tuna Canyon Road and Las Flores Heights Road, just north of Tuna Canyon Park. The blaze grew from three acres to seven in about 45 minutes, posing a threat to some structures, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The Fire Department dispatched 195 firefighters to the scene and deployed helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to douse the flames with water and fire retardant.

The blaze’s forward progress was halted at 15 acres about two hours after it ignited, the Fire Department said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, according to the department.

Advertisement

Police have closed Tuna Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and Saddle Peak Road, a stretch of about seven miles, according to the California Highway Patrol’s West Valley office. Caltrans issued a traffic advisory for Pacific Coast Highway east of Malibu, saying the route remains open but warning of delays.