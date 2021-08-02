Two-vehicle collision in Oak Hills leaves 4-month-old girl dead
A 4-month-old girl was killed when the car she was traveling in struck a commercial truck and flipped over on Interstate 15 in Oak Hills, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, south of Oak Hill Road in San Bernardino County, the CHP said in a statement. Officers responding to the crash said the child was in a 2003 gray Honda Accord that was being driven by a 52-year-old woman. At some point, the Honda veered into the left side of a blue 2006 Kenworth truck, the CHP said.
“As a result of the crash, the Honda, occupied by five” people, rolled over, the CHP statement read. “A 4-month-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries.”
CHP officers said the child was declared dead at the scene. The other passengers in the car were taken to a hospital for moderate to major injuries.
The driver of the commercial truck did not suffer injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No arrests were made.
News Alerts
Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.