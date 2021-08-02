Advertisement
California

Two-vehicle collision in Oak Hills leaves 4-month-old girl dead

By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
A 4-month-old girl was killed when the car she was traveling in struck a commercial truck and flipped over on Interstate 15 in Oak Hills, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, south of Oak Hill Road in San Bernardino County, the CHP said in a statement. Officers responding to the crash said the child was in a 2003 gray Honda Accord that was being driven by a 52-year-old woman. At some point, the Honda veered into the left side of a blue 2006 Kenworth truck, the CHP said.

“As a result of the crash, the Honda, occupied by five” people, rolled over, the CHP statement read. “A 4-month-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries.”

CHP officers said the child was declared dead at the scene. The other passengers in the car were taken to a hospital for moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the commercial truck did not suffer injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No arrests were made.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

