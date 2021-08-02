Two-vehicle collision in Oak Hills leaves 4-month-old girl dead

A 4-month-old girl was killed when the car she was traveling in struck a commercial truck and flipped over on Interstate 15 in Oak Hills, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, south of Oak Hill Road in San Bernardino County, the CHP said in a statement. Officers responding to the crash said the child was in a 2003 gray Honda Accord that was being driven by a 52-year-old woman. At some point, the Honda veered into the left side of a blue 2006 Kenworth truck, the CHP said.

“As a result of the crash, the Honda, occupied by five” people, rolled over, the CHP statement read. “A 4-month-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries.”

CHP officers said the child was declared dead at the scene. The other passengers in the car were taken to a hospital for moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the commercial truck did not suffer injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No arrests were made.