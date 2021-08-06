‘I’m not going to let you die’: Fentanyl exposure almost kills San Diego County deputy

The accidental fentanyl exposure hit San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy David Faiivae quickly. It was an overdose. He was dying.

A body-worn video camera caught the moment Faiivae collapsed flat on his back in a San Marcos parking lot last month, seconds after he finished testing a white powder he’d suspected was either cocaine or fentanyl.

The deputy stared into the sky, his lungs locked as he struggled for air. If not for a quick-thinking partner coming to his aid, he would be dead.

Faiivae’s near-fatal overdose on July 3 was the subject of a 4-minute video released by the Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

The incident became part of the latest public warning about fentanyl, a drug blamed for 461 fatal overdoses in San Diego County in 2020 and which officials warn could kill 700 in 2021. The drug is an increasing problem among inmates in county jails as well.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez said the body camera video prompted internal discussions about training and how it could be used in a public campaign to demonstrate the dangers of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

“We are still seeing it increasing all the time,” Martinez said of fentanyl use.

In the body camera video, Faiivae’s training officer, Cpl. Scott Crane, tells him the substance he found had tested positive for fentanyl and cautions him, “that stuff’s no joke — it is super dangerous.”

Faiivae then takes a step backward and topples over.

Crane checks on the deputy and then races to his patrol car for naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of opioids. “I ran over to him and I grabbed him, and he was ODing,” Crane later recalled.

Crane sprays the medication into one of Faiivae’s nostrils, then the other and moves to loosen Faiivae’s bulletproof vest under his uniform shirt.

“Just breathe, buddy, breathe,” Crane tells Faiivae, according to the video. When he asks his trainee if he is OK, Faiivae replies in a weak voice: “I’m sorry.”

“You’re OK. Don’t be sorry... I got you, OK?” Crane says. “I’m not going to let you die. I’m not going to let you die.”

Faiivae’s overdose happened around 4 p.m. in a parking lot in northern San Diego County during his first radio call of the day. The deputy works patrol out of the San Marcos sheriff’s station. It was his final day of shadowing the veteran Crane, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials are not sure if the fentanyl got onto the deputy’s skin or if he inhaled it.

Martinez, the undersheriff, credits Crane with having the antidote nearby while deputies tested the white powder. “He saved his partner’s life that day,” she said.

She also credited both deputies for agreeing to share their story to underscore the dangers of fentanyl.

“We are having secondary exposures. We’ve had toddlers exposed. It’s just so very dangerous,” she said.

On the video released Thursday, Sheriff Bill Gore calls fentanyl one of the greatest threats facing the region and country. Overdoses have soared in recent years, Gore said, and deputies are finding the drug in the community — and in county jails.

“Every week, sheriff’s deputies intercept fentanyl,” he said. “When inmates overdose on fentanyl smuggled into our jails, deputies and nurses are saving dozens of lives every month” by administering naloxone.

Law enforcement officials have long worried about officers being exposed to fentanyl, which can have dangerous effects even in small amounts. Some agencies use tools that allow officers to test suspected narcotics without opening packages and issue officers gloves and eye protection to lessen exposure risks.

Faiivae wore gloves as he tested the powder, Martinez said, and had just taken them off when he collapsed.

“I remember not feeling right and then I fell back,” Faiivae says on the video. “I don’t remember anything after that.”

He recalls gasping for breath but says it felt like his lungs locked up.

Crane remembers wanting the deputy to focus on his breathing — and reassuring him he wasn’t alone.

After paramedics arrived, Faiivae was loaded into an ambulance and his eyes rolled back in his head. Crane said Faiivae overdosed the whole way to the hospital.

“It is an invisible killer,” Crane said. “He would have died in that parking lot if he was alone.”