Advertisement
Share
California

One man killed, 3 others wounded in Huntington Beach shooting, police say

By Robert J. LopezStaff Writer 
Share

One man was killed and three other people were wounded after gunfire broke out Saturday morning at a home in Huntington Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 5400 block of Operetta Drive around 10:50 a.m. after multiple neighbors reported a shooting in progress, said Capt. Tim Martin of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

A SWAT team was surrounding the home Saturday afternoon and police were urging people to stay away from the area.

Police found the victims at the home. “The officers were able to rescue those people out of the house and yard,” Martin said.

Advertisement

The four victims were taken to a hospital. A man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the others were being treated Saturday afternoon, Martin said.

“It’s still very active,” he said.

California
Robert J. Lopez

Robert J. Lopez is an accountability reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a special focus on underserved communities. He was part of a team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for stories that uncovered alleged corruption in the city of Bell. He also helped run L.A. Now, The Times’ breaking news blog. A Los Angeles native, he has taught journalism and social media to reporters, students and academics in Latin America, the Caribbean and Middle East.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement