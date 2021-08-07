One man killed, 3 others wounded in Huntington Beach shooting, police say

One man was killed and three other people were wounded after gunfire broke out Saturday morning at a home in Huntington Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 5400 block of Operetta Drive around 10:50 a.m. after multiple neighbors reported a shooting in progress, said Capt. Tim Martin of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

A SWAT team was surrounding the home Saturday afternoon and police were urging people to stay away from the area.

Police found the victims at the home. “The officers were able to rescue those people out of the house and yard,” Martin said.

Advertisement

The four victims were taken to a hospital. A man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the others were being treated Saturday afternoon, Martin said.

“It’s still very active,” he said.

