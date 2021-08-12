One killed, at least six injured in wrong-way freeway crash in Encino

At least one person was killed and at least six injured Thursday evening in a wrong-way, multivehicle collision on the southbound 101 Freeway in Encino.

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. near the 405 Freeway, after the driver of an SUV going in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported at least six people were injured. The CHP reported a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver was taken into custody by police, though the reason for the arrest was not immediately released.

All except the first lane of the southbound 101 Freeway were blocked for an unknown duration as paramedics assessed patients, according to the CHP. Onramps in the area were also closed as other drivers caught in the backup tried to go the wrong way to exit the freeway.