High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
MANZANITA LEAGUE
Silver Valley 24, San Jacinto Valley Academy 14
NONLEAGUE
Diamond Bar 27, Chino 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 41, Linfield Christian 22
Gladstone 22, Webb 14
Irvine University 44, Magnolia 0
Oak Hills 28, Highland 16
Riverside Poly 40, Arlington 8
Trinity Classical Academy 50, Bosco Tech 8
Verbum Dei 32, Morningside 18
INTERSECTIONAL
Big Bear 45, Rosamond 0
Bonita 38, Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East 6
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 56, Los Alamitos 27
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
LIBERTY LEAGUE
Lancaster Baptist 37, Santa Clarita Christian 24
NONLEAGUE
United Christian 30, Calvary Baptist 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Laguna Blanca 40, Orcutt Academy 38
Lone Pine 48, Academy of Careers & Exploration 14
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.