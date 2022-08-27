Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
Saturday’s results

SOUTHERN SECTION

MANZANITA LEAGUE

Silver Valley 24, San Jacinto Valley Academy 14

NONLEAGUE

Diamond Bar 27, Chino 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 41, Linfield Christian 22

Gladstone 22, Webb 14

Irvine University 44, Magnolia 0

Oak Hills 28, Highland 16

Riverside Poly 40, Arlington 8

Trinity Classical Academy 50, Bosco Tech 8

Verbum Dei 32, Morningside 18

INTERSECTIONAL

Big Bear 45, Rosamond 0

Bonita 38, Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater Academy East 6

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 56, Los Alamitos 27

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

LIBERTY LEAGUE

Lancaster Baptist 37, Santa Clarita Christian 24

NONLEAGUE

United Christian 30, Calvary Baptist 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Laguna Blanca 40, Orcutt Academy 38

Lone Pine 48, Academy of Careers & Exploration 14

