13 people injured, including 12 firefighters, in Temecula propane explosion
More than a dozen people were injured Monday when a trash truck’s propane tank exploded in Temecula.
Firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department responded at 10:36 a.m. to reports of a commercial trash truck on fire at Rancho California and Butterfield Stage roads, according to Cal Fire.
“While crews were engaged in fire suppression, a liquid propane tank on the trash truck exploded, damaging two fire engines and one civilian vehicle,” the agency said.
A civilian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and 12 firefighters were taken to three area hospitals for evaluation and treatment, according to the agency.
Jody Hagemann, a public information officer for Cal Fire, said she did not have an update on the civilian’s or firefighters’ conditions.
An investigation into the fire and explosion remained active Monday afternoon, Hagemann said. Further information was not available.
