2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in an Alhambra driveway

A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway, Alhambra police said.

Starting at 10:38 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting “an incident involving a toddler and a vehicle” in the 2200 block of Larch Street, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

Officers responded and found the child suffering major injuries. They gave first aid until firefighters arrived and took the child to a trauma center, where she died.

“During the initial investigation, officers learned that the child had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a condominium complex,” police said.

The girl’s parents were “in the immediate area” when the accident happened, police said. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Additional information about the case, including whether the driver is expected to be charged or issued a ticket, was not immediately available.