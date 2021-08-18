Advertisement
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in an Alhambra driveway

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway, Alhambra police said.

Starting at 10:38 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting “an incident involving a toddler and a vehicle” in the 2200 block of Larch Street, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

Officers responded and found the child suffering major injuries. They gave first aid until firefighters arrived and took the child to a trauma center, where she died.

“During the initial investigation, officers learned that the child had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a condominium complex,” police said.

The girl’s parents were “in the immediate area” when the accident happened, police said. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Additional information about the case, including whether the driver is expected to be charged or issued a ticket, was not immediately available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

