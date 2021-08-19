Advertisement
Share
California

California tightens COVID-19 rules for large indoor events

A large arena concert in San Diego.
Grupo Firme performs at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Aug. 14. California will now require attendees at indoor events of more than 1,000 people to verify their vaccine status or show they recently tested negative for the coronavirus.
(Daniel Knighton / Getty Images)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
Share

With the Delta variant still carving a distressing path through the state, California this week announced a tightening of its rules for large indoor events, which public health officials have long warned present particular risk of coronavirus transmission.

Under the updated guidance, which goes into effect Sept. 20, organizers of indoor events where at least 1,000 people are present will have to verify that all attendees have either been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative within the prior 72 hours.

California already requires such screenings for indoor events with crowds of at least 5,000.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state’s public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Bennett Erickson, left, general manager at Sunset Beer checks proof of vaccination for Anthony Trapanese, middle, and Caitlin Forst, right, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles County required to show proof of vaccination before entering. The report will consider whether a mandate should require one dose or full vaccination to enter certain locations, and whether the policy should apply to all indoor public spaces or certain nonessential businesses and events. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

How to show vaccination proof amid California COVID mandates

California state officials and private businesses are increasingly prepared to request proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a precondition of both work and play.

Beyond widening the pool of events subject to verification requirements, state officials also announced that self-attestation, in which someone pledged that they were either vaccinated or had recently tested negative for coronavirus infection, is no longer an option.

Instead, attendees will have to show proof — the white paper card from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a photo of it or some kind of digital record, such as the ones available through the state at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

The idea of vaccine verification, particularly in indoor public areas, has begun to gain steam of late as the state battles the latest coronavirus wave.

Some cities — including San Francisco and Los Angeles — are moving forward with requirements that patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before venturing into indoor spaces such as gyms, restaurants and bars.

Independent of government action, a number of individual venues, performance groups and entertainment companies have also opted to ask for documentation of vaccination status or a recent negative test as a precondition of attending shows.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26, 2021: Invited guests wait in line outside the Walt Disney Concert Hall to pick up their tickets for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's first public concert since the lockdown on June 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

L.A. theaters and orchestras harden their rules: Vaccinations required, no exemptions

Los Angeles Philharmonic is the latest to require proof of full vaccination, with no exception based on personal or religious beliefs.

Advertisement

However, California has yet to alter its guidance for outdoor mega-events — those with more than 10,000 attendees. The state strongly recommends, but does not require, that organizers of large outdoor events screen attendees to make sure they’re either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County health officials announced that anyone attending large outdoor events — such as concerts, festivals and sports games — would need to wear face coverings, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The California Department of Public Health has not yet taken that step. When asked for comment about L.A.’s policy, state health officials said they are “continuously assessing and updating our guidance based on the latest science and data.”

“Masks limit the spread of the virus in the air from infected persons and protect others exposed to these particles,” the department’s statement continued. “Since the onset of the pandemic, counties have had the option to be more, but not less, restrictive.”

CaliforniaBusinessCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement