Pilot of light plane makes emergency landing on I-5 near Del Mar

Los Angeles Times
By City News Service
City News Service
SAN DIEGO — 

The pilot of a light airplane made an emergency landing Tuesday on Interstate 5 near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The aircraft touched down on the southbound side of the freeway south of Via de la Valle shortly after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two occupants of the plane appeared to be unhurt, and no other injuries were immediately reported, the CHP said.

Officers shut down the southbound side of the freeway. It was not immediately clear what forced the emergency landing just east of Del Mar’s city limits.

