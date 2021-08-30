California

Photos: Evacuation order issued for South Lake Tahoe due to Caldor fire

Trees are in silhouette against flames and orange smoke at nighttime.
In this long-exposure photograph, embers fly off a burning tree during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, Calif.
(Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)
By Times Wire Services
Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe as the resort city came under an evacuation order and wildfire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake straddling California and Nevada.

The fire destroyed multiple homes Sunday along U.S. 50, one of the main routes to the lake’s south end. It also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, demolishing some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.

Fire churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Lake Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent visitors packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of Labor Day weekend.

An empty chair lift against a backdrop of trees, flames and smoke.
The Caldor fire burns as a chair lift sits empty at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in the Eldorado National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A fountain of water emerges from a snowmaking machine, with flames in the background.
A snowmaking machine blasts water as the Caldor fire burns at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Long lines of traffic on a highway amid smoke.
Traffic backs up in South Lake Tahoe as mandatory evacuations are underway.
(Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal )
A firefighter sits on a log with another standing. Flames rage in the background.
Firefighters discuss their plans while monitoring flames during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, Calif.
(Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)
Orange and black smoke rises above forested hills.
Seen in a long camera exposure, fire burns in the Eldorado National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A man stands on a hill beneath equipment. In the background is a huge cloud of smoke.
Dozer operator Todd McAuliffe monitors flames during the wildfire in Tragedy Springs, Calif.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
An aerial view of boats , a dock and pine trees.
Smoke from the wildfire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe’s Zephyr Cove in Nevada’s Douglas County.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A firefighter amid trees in a burning forest.
A firefighter works to head off a spot fire from the Caldor fire, which started on a ridge behind a business on U.S. 50 in Strawberry, Calif.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

