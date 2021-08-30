Photos: Evacuation order issued for South Lake Tahoe due to Caldor fire

Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe as the resort city came under an evacuation order and wildfire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake straddling California and Nevada.
The fire destroyed multiple homes Sunday along U.S. 50, one of the main routes to the lake’s south end. It also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, demolishing some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.
Fire churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Lake Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent visitors packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of Labor Day weekend.
The view from Sacramento
