Photos: Evacuation order issued for South Lake Tahoe due to Caldor fire

Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe as the resort city came under an evacuation order and wildfire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a large freshwater lake straddling California and Nevada.

The fire destroyed multiple homes Sunday along U.S. 50, one of the main routes to the lake’s south end. It also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, demolishing some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.

Fire churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Lake Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent visitors packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The Caldor fire burns as a chair lift sits empty at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in the Eldorado National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A snowmaking machine blasts water as the Caldor fire burns at Sierra-at-Tahoe. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Traffic backs up in South Lake Tahoe as mandatory evacuations are underway. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal )

Firefighters discuss their plans while monitoring flames during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, Calif. (Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)

Seen in a long camera exposure, fire burns in the Eldorado National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Dozer operator Todd McAuliffe monitors flames during the wildfire in Tragedy Springs, Calif. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Smoke from the wildfire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe’s Zephyr Cove in Nevada’s Douglas County. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

