California

Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego, search underway for crew

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter takes off from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. A similar Navy helicopter operating from the ship crashed off San Diego on Tuesday.
(U.S. Navy)
By Andrew Dyer
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the ocean off San Diego late Tuesday afternoon, the Navy said in a statement. A search for its crew is ongoing.

The MH-60S was operating off the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln conducting routine flight operations. The crash occurred about 60 nautical miles from shore, the Navy said.

A Navy spokesman declined to say Tuesday evening how many sailors were on board, how many are missing and whether anyone has been recovered.

Search and rescue operations from the air and sea are ongoing, involving multiple Coast Guard and Navy assets, the Navy said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Updates

8:58 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021: This story was updated with news that one sailor has been rescued.
