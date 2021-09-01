Advertisement
California

Britney Spears won’t face battery charge over housekeeper allegation; DA says no signs of injury

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Britney Spears won’t face a criminal charge over a battery accusation from her housekeeper after the Ventura County District Attorney office found there was insufficient evidence because of a “lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko made the announcement Wednesday after what he describes as a thorough review of the Aug. 16 incident by the supervisor of the misdemeanor crimes unit.

The District Attorney’s office said the incident stemmed from an argument between Spears and the housekeeper over the care of Spears’ dog. The housekeeper contacted deputies and filed a report accusing the pop star of slapping the phone out of her hand.

The allegation came with Spears in the middle of an epic court battle over her conservatorship.

“To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries,” Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s attorney, said in a statement.

The housekeeper couldn’t be reached for comment.

Rosengart called the flap “nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown “he said, she said” regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

He added, “Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

Earlier last month, Spears had called 911 on Aug. 10 to report “some type of theft” involving her dog but changed her mind when law enforcement arrived at her house.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

