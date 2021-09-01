LAPD seeks man who sneaked into UCLA student’s apartment and sexually assaulted her

Los Angeles police have released a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a UCLA student in her apartment last week, saying they fear he will strike again.

The man, who has a closely cropped beard in the sketch, entered the apartment in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive, near the UCLA campus, about 4 a.m. Friday.

He groped the victim as she slept, fleeing after she awoke and confronted him, West Bureau Deputy Chief Blake Chow said at a news conference Wednesday.

Witnesses described the suspect’s car as a late model gray Ford Fusion four-door, last seen traveling southbound on Veteran Avenue near Levering Avenue.

Chow said the suspect is particularly dangerous because he entered an apartment at night.

He is described as between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

Detectives believe he may have victimized others and are asking them to come forward. Residents should keep their windows and doors locked at night, Chow said.

“We really need the public’s help in getting this predator off the streets,” he said.

There was no obvious sign of forced entry into the apartment, where three other women besides the victim were asleep at the time, said Det. Eric Crosson, supervisor of West Bureau’s sexual assault section.

Crosson said the victim remained calm and provided details about the man who attacked her so an artist could produce the sketch.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Det. Lesley Perkins at (213) 473-0447, or email 38466@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be called into (800) 222-TIPS.