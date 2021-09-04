Woman fatally shot on 210 Freeway in Arcadia, CHP says

A woman was fatally shot and crashed her Mercedes-Benz along the eastbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia on Saturday morning, shutting the roadway and jamming traffic for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the woman was shot while driving on the freeway and before crashing into a sound barrier on the right shoulder of the freeway, said Officer Vince Ramirez, a CHP spokesman.

No other vehicles were involved in crash, Ramirez said.

Officers were called to the scene near Baldwin Avenue for reports of a single-vehicle collision about 9:06 a.m. and called for paramedics after finding the woman with at least one gunshot wound, Ramirez said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ramirez said.

“It appears to be an isolated incident and it is being investigated as such,” he said.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway were initially closed to traffic, with drivers being diverted off the freeway at Rosemead Boulevard, Ramirez said. Since then, the two far left lanes of the freeway, including an HOV lane, had reopened, he said.

Staff from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office were still on scene about 4:15 p.m., Ramirez said.

No suspects had been identified as of Saturday afternoon, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it is asked to call CHP Officer Carlos Martinez at (323) 353-8381.