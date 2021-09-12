Structures burn as fire sweeps into Mendocino County community, north of Santa Rosa
A fast-moving fire burned some structures Sunday afternoon near Lake Mendocino and prompted evacuations, officials said.
The Hopkins fire has burned about 300 acres near the town of Calpella, north of Santa Rosa, and is 0% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Some areas were under evacuation orders, and an emergency shelter is being set up, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department said.
Photos on social media showed some buildings on fire.
The fire zone was hit this afternoon with gusty winds and temperatures topping 90 degrees.
