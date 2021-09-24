Advertisement
Share
California

Eight people hurt in South L.A. crash involving police, children

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left eight people, including two officers, injured Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokeswoman.

In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were also hurt, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

After evaluation, all injures were ruled non-life threatening, firefighters said.

Advertisement

Authorities didn’t provide further details about the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement