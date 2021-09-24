Eight people hurt in South L.A. crash involving police, children
A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left eight people, including two officers, injured Friday night.
The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near East 107th Street and South Central Avenue, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokeswoman.
In addition to the two officers, two children and four adults were also hurt, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
After evaluation, all injures were ruled non-life threatening, firefighters said.
Authorities didn’t provide further details about the crash.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
