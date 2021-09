Canines and humans hit the waves Saturday at the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach.

Competitors had 12 minutes to catch their top five waves and be judged on confidence level, length of ride and overall ability to ride.

Fiona Kepmin points the way to Surf Gidget, a pug. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Giselle, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, rides a wave. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Migz Berenguel watches Petey, a West Highland white terrier. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Petey catches a wave. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

James Wall launches Faith, an American pit bull terrier, onto a wave. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Jessi, a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Jill Nakano watches Carson, her 7-year-old mixed terrier. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Jessi and Giselle compete. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Sophia Sadlowski launches Rusty, a miniature pinscher. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Derby, a 9-year-old goldendoodle. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

April Pasko with Jessi. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Carson makes a practice run before the competition begins. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)