L.A. County firefighters working third-alarm blaze at Carson warehouse

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
More than 115 Los Angeles County firefighters were working to bring a warehouse fire in Carson under control Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 2:12 p.m. to a report of a commercial structure fire at 16325 S. Avalon Blvd., according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Units on scene reported smoke and fire showing from the back of the building, firefighters said.

The incident was upgraded to a second- then third-alarm, firefighters said. The fire is believed to have started in boxes of rubbing alcohol.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

