Photos: Pacific Airshow roars over Huntington Beach this weekend

The 5th annual Huntington Beach Airshow began Friday morning at the beach in Surf City, continuing through Sunday afternoon.

For the second time in history, North America’s three jet teams — the Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — will perform at the same airshow.

It is free to the public, though there are also ticketed options available. The schedule is available by downloading the app. There is also the Afterburner Music Festival, set on the beach on Friday and Saturday nights after the last jet has landed.

Greg Colyer flies his Lockheed T-33 over the beach. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly in formation over the ocean. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Spectators on the beach watch as aircraft perform. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A Huntington Beach lifeguard plugs his ears as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds streak across the sky. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Spectators on the beach watch as a stunt plane pilot performs. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Emma Lewis, 8, of Las Vegas plugs her ears as a Navy EA-18 Growler flies over. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Michael Wiskus flies his biplane past an Orange County fire boat. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Air Force F-35 streaks over the ocean. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Spectators watch U.S. Navy Leap Frogs in action. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break formation over the ocean. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Ari Anival, 8, left, covers his ears as he and brother Uri, 7, right, watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)