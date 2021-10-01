Photos: Pacific Airshow roars over Huntington Beach this weekend

The 5th annual Huntington Beach Airshow began Friday morning at the beach in Surf City, continuing through Sunday afternoon.
For the second time in history, North America’s three jet teams — the Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — will perform at the same airshow.
It is free to the public, though there are also ticketed options available. The schedule is available by downloading the app. There is also the Afterburner Music Festival, set on the beach on Friday and Saturday nights after the last jet has landed.