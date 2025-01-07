Prep talk: Huntington Beach baseball team has 13 college commits

Center fielder Trevor Goldenetz of Huntington Beach High is one of 13 players for the Oilers committed to colleges. He’ll be going to Long Beach State.

While many have Corona High as the likely No. 1 team in high school baseball this spring, don’t forget about Huntington Beach, which has 13 players committed to colleges.

Here are the commitments:

CJ Weinstein (class of 2026), Louisiana State.

Ashton Arroyo (class of 2025), Georgetown.

Otto Espinoza (class of 2025), California.

Tyler Bellerose (class of 2025), Oregon State.

Dane Cunningham (class of 2026), Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Ethan Porter (class of 2025), Oregon State.

Tanner Brown (class of 2027), Texas Christian.

Trevor Goldenetz (class of 2025), Long Beach State.

Trent Grindlinger (class of 2025), Mississippi State.

Cole Clark (class of 2025), UC Irvine.

John Petrie (class of 2025), Oregon State.

Jayton Greer (class of 2025), San Diego.

Jake Frohn (class of 2025), San Diego State.

Soon, the Oilers will have a 14th commit, because sophomore pitcher/infielder Jared Grindlinger can pretty much pick any school he wants.

