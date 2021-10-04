L.A. County lifeguards shut down all beaches following lightning strikes

All Los Angeles County beaches, from San Pedro to Malibu, were closed late Monday afternoon following a thunderstorm that brought lightning strikes, officials said.

L.A. County lifeguards shut down the beaches, including Avalon on Catalina Island, and cleared the water of all people, officials said. People on beaches were advised to seek shelter.

Boaters were advised to check weather conditions before heading out, and to return to harbor immediately if they got caught in a thunderstorm, officials said.

