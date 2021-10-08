L.A. wants your leftover takeout utensils and sauce packets. Here’s where to donate them
It’s approximately month 1,000 of the pandemic. By this point, a lot of us probably have a mountain of leftover takeout utensils and sauce packets gathering dust in a drawer somewhere.
Great news: They can be put to good use.
L.A. Sanitation and Environment’s City Facilities Recycling Program is collecting them throughout October to use at a downtown food kitchen and pantry.
“Do you have a drawer full of condiment packets, sealed packs of plastic utensils, and wrapped straws? We’re collecting them through 10/29 and donating for reuse at @SFCLA. We have 7 public drop-off locations across @lacity,” the sanitation department tweeted. In a reply, the department clarified that they also accept sealed chopsticks.
If you can’t see the tweet below, here’s a PDF of the flier with the information.
Loose plastic utensils will not be accepted. Donations will go to the St. Francis Center, which provides services, hot meals and groceries to homeless and low-income people in downtown L.A.
You can drop off donations Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Locations will be closed Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day.
Here are the drop-off locations:
East Valley District Yard
11050 Pendleton St.
Shadow Hills, 91352
West L.A. District Yard
2027 Stoner Ave.
Sawtelle, 90025
West Valley District Yard
8840 Vanalden Ave.
Northridge, 91234
South L.A. District Yard
786 S. Mission Road
Boyle Heights, 90023
North Central District Yard
452 San Fernando Road
Lincoln Heights, 90031
Harbor District Yard
1400 N. Gaffey St.
Wilmington, 90731
Washington Yard
2649 E. Washington Blvd.
Building B
Downtown L.A., 90021
