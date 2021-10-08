Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. wants your leftover takeout utensils and sauce packets. Here’s where to donate them

Takeout containers of food arranged against a white background.
Got a pandemic’s worth of takeout utensils taking up space in your kitchen? The city is collecting them to use to help feed homeless and low-income people.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica RoyAssistant Editor, Utility Journalism 
Share

It’s approximately month 1,000 of the pandemic. By this point, a lot of us probably have a mountain of leftover takeout utensils and sauce packets gathering dust in a drawer somewhere.

Great news: They can be put to good use.

L.A. Sanitation and Environment’s City Facilities Recycling Program is collecting them throughout October to use at a downtown food kitchen and pantry.

“Do you have a drawer full of condiment packets, sealed packs of plastic utensils, and wrapped straws? We’re collecting them through 10/29 and donating for reuse at @SFCLA. We have 7 public drop-off locations across @lacity,” the sanitation department tweeted. In a reply, the department clarified that they also accept sealed chopsticks.

Advertisement

If you can’t see the tweet below, here’s a PDF of the flier with the information.

Loose plastic utensils will not be accepted. Donations will go to the St. Francis Center, which provides services, hot meals and groceries to homeless and low-income people in downtown L.A.

You can drop off donations Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Locations will be closed Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day.

Here are the drop-off locations:

East Valley District Yard
11050 Pendleton St.
Shadow Hills, 91352

West L.A. District Yard
2027 Stoner Ave.
Sawtelle, 90025

West Valley District Yard
8840 Vanalden Ave.
Northridge, 91234

South L.A. District Yard
786 S. Mission Road
Boyle Heights, 90023

North Central District Yard
452 San Fernando Road
Lincoln Heights, 90031

Harbor District Yard
1400 N. Gaffey St.
Wilmington, 90731

Washington Yard
2649 E. Washington Blvd.
Building B
Downtown L.A., 90021

CaliforniaAdvice, Resources & Guides
Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. The team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement