L.A. wants your leftover takeout utensils and sauce packets. Here’s where to donate them

It’s approximately month 1,000 of the pandemic. By this point, a lot of us probably have a mountain of leftover takeout utensils and sauce packets gathering dust in a drawer somewhere.

Great news: They can be put to good use.

L.A. Sanitation and Environment’s City Facilities Recycling Program is collecting them throughout October to use at a downtown food kitchen and pantry.

“Do you have a drawer full of condiment packets, sealed packs of plastic utensils, and wrapped straws? We’re collecting them through 10/29 and donating for reuse at @SFCLA. We have 7 public drop-off locations across @lacity,” the sanitation department tweeted. In a reply, the department clarified that they also accept sealed chopsticks.

If you can’t see the tweet below, here’s a PDF of the flier with the information.

Loose plastic utensils will not be accepted. Donations will go to the St. Francis Center, which provides services, hot meals and groceries to homeless and low-income people in downtown L.A.

You can drop off donations Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Locations will be closed Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day.

Here are the drop-off locations:

East Valley District Yard

11050 Pendleton St.

Shadow Hills, 91352

West L.A. District Yard

2027 Stoner Ave.

Sawtelle, 90025

West Valley District Yard

8840 Vanalden Ave.

Northridge, 91234

South L.A. District Yard

786 S. Mission Road

Boyle Heights, 90023

North Central District Yard

452 San Fernando Road

Lincoln Heights, 90031

Harbor District Yard

1400 N. Gaffey St.

Wilmington, 90731

Washington Yard

2649 E. Washington Blvd.

Building B

Downtown L.A., 90021