Former President Clinton hospitalized in Orange County with non-COVID infection

Former President Clinton was hospitalized this week for treatment of an infection, his spokesman confirmed. The infection is not coronavirus-related.

The 42nd president was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening, said Angel Ureña, his spokesman.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is made available.