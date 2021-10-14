Advertisement
Former President Clinton hospitalized in Orange County with non-COVID infection

Bill Clinton speaks into the camera in an image from video
In this image from video, former President Clinton speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2020.
(Democratic National Convention)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Former President Clinton was hospitalized this week for treatment of an infection, his spokesman confirmed. The infection is not coronavirus-related.

The 42nd president was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening, said Angel Ureña, his spokesman.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

