Two teens and a man shot at a Halloween house party in Whittier

Two teenagers and a man were critically wounded Friday night at a Halloween house party in Whittier when a man pulled out a handgun after a fistfight and opened fire, authorities said.

The victims, who ranged in age from 15 to 19, were in critical but stable condition at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Carlos Sanchez said.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled on foot after the shooting and had not been captured as of Saturday afternoon, he said.

Deputies arrived about 10:56 p.m. in response to a report of a fistfight at a Halloween house party in the unincorporated 1000 block of Obregon Street near Eduardo Avenue. They learned that “a suspect had produced a handgun and fired into a crowd, possibly at some guys he was fighting with,” Sanchez said.

The shootings occurred in the street outside the house and triggered a chaotic scene that spread into “a non-related vigil at a nearby residence for someone who had passed away,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.