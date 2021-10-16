Advertisement
California

Two teens and a man shot at a Halloween house party in Whittier

By Louis SahagúnStaff Writer 
Two teenagers and a man were critically wounded Friday night at a Halloween house party in Whittier when a man pulled out a handgun after a fistfight and opened fire, authorities said.

The victims, who ranged in age from 15 to 19, were in critical but stable condition at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Carlos Sanchez said.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled on foot after the shooting and had not been captured as of Saturday afternoon, he said.

Deputies arrived about 10:56 p.m. in response to a report of a fistfight at a Halloween house party in the unincorporated 1000 block of Obregon Street near Eduardo Avenue. They learned that “a suspect had produced a handgun and fired into a crowd, possibly at some guys he was fighting with,” Sanchez said.

The shootings occurred in the street outside the house and triggered a chaotic scene that spread into “a non-related vigil at a nearby residence for someone who had passed away,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Louis Sahagún is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. He covers issues ranging from religion, culture and the environment to crime, politics and water. He was on the team of L.A. Times writers that earned the Pulitzer Prize in public service for a series on Latinos in Southern California and the team that was a finalist in 2015 for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news. He is a CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California board member, and author of the book, “Master of the Mysteries: the Life of Manly Palmer Hall.”

