Highway Patrol investigating skeletal human remains found in Cerritos
Skeletal human remains were found near the 91 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP Sgt. Chris Caesar, a “local citizen” found the remains around 7:40 p.m. near the Bloomfield Avenue onramp to the westbound 91.
As of Wednesday, investigators were not treating the case as a homicide. They have not determined the age or gender of the person whose remains were found.
“It’s been there for a while,” Caesar said. “It was skeletal.”
After all he has experienced in 21 years on the job, Caesar termed the discovery “odd.”
