Las Fotos Project honors up and coming women photographers

Las Fotos Project: The Foto Awards and Silent Auction
The Foto Awards
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Online event via Zoom
Silent Auction
When: Opens Oct. 23 at noon | Closes Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: Online event
Founded in 2010, Las Fotos Project is a nonprofit organization in East Los Angeles that supports the self-expression, leadership skills and social well-being of teenage girls through photography and storytelling.
On Oct. 23, Las Fotos will host its third Foto Awards ceremony to honor six women, three youth photographers and three budding professionals.
There also will be a silent auction of photographs donated by over 50 women and nonbinary photographers.
Scroll through to see a selection of work by Las Fotos students and awardees.
Veronica Monjaras | Youth Editorial Award recipient
Events like the Foto Awards are important because of the recognition give to budding photographers.
Veronica Monjaras | Las Fotos Project
Kimberly Espinosa | Youth Advocacy Award recipient
For a very long time, I was interested in photography. It was not always very accessible until I joined Las Fotos Project. To be part of this community and recognized for my art has been so life-changing in the best way possible.
Kimberly Espinosa | Las Fotos Project
Hannah Kozak | Self-Expression Award recipient
Events like The Fotos Awards are important because they inspire teenage girls through photography, mentorship and self-expression.
Hannah Kozak | Las Fotos Project
Smita Sharma | Advocacy Award recipient
Stories shape how we see other people, influence our opinions and understanding and thereby help in raising awareness.
Smita Sharma | Las Fotos Project
Thalia Gochez | Editorial Award recipient
Since photography is such a male-dominated industry, it’s important we honor often-overlooked creative forces shifting the lens.
Thalia Gochez | Las Fotos Project
Esmeralda Estrada | Youth Self-Expression Award recipient
I always feel so alive with a camera in my hand, and the best part about photography is I can choose what I want to see.
Esmeralda Estrada | Las Fotos Project
