Las Fotos Project honors up and coming women photographers

Las Fotos Project: The Foto Awards and Silent Auction The Foto Awards



When: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23



Where: Online event via Zoom



Silent Auction



When: Opens Oct. 23 at noon | Closes Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.



Where: Online event

Founded in 2010, Las Fotos Project is a nonprofit organization in East Los Angeles that supports the self-expression, leadership skills and social well-being of teenage girls through photography and storytelling.

On Oct. 23, Las Fotos will host its third Foto Awards ceremony to honor six women, three youth photographers and three budding professionals.

There also will be a silent auction of photographs donated by over 50 women and nonbinary photographers.

Scroll through to see a selection of work by Las Fotos students and awardees.

Veronica Monjaras | Youth Editorial Award recipient

A photograph taken by Foto Award recipient Veronica Monjaras. “Events like these, are a great platform and source of inspiration to give young girls the chance to fall in love with the process of creating,” she says. (Veronica Monjaras)

Events like the Foto Awards are important because of the recognition give to budding photographers. Veronica Monjaras | Las Fotos Project

Veronica Monjaras’ Instagram

Kimberly Espinosa | Youth Advocacy Award recipient

(Kimberly Espinosa)

For a very long time, I was interested in photography. It was not always very accessible until I joined Las Fotos Project. To be part of this community and recognized for my art has been so life-changing in the best way possible. Kimberly Espinosa | Las Fotos Project

Kimberly Espinosa’s Instagram

Hannah Kozak | Self-Expression Award recipient

A photo by Hannah Kozak, recipient of the Foto Award for self-expression. (Hannah Kozak)

Events like The Fotos Awards are important because they inspire teenage girls through photography, mentorship and self-expression. Hannah Kozak | Las Fotos Project

Hannah Kozak’s Instagram

Smita Sharma | Advocacy Award recipient

Smita Sharma’s portrait of S., a Bangladeshi survivor of sex trafficking in the Indian state of West Bengal. Sharma is the recipient of the Foto Award for advocacy. (Smita Sharma)

Stories shape how we see other people, influence our opinions and understanding and thereby help in raising awareness. Smita Sharma | Las Fotos Project

Smita Sharma’s Instagram

Thalia Gochez | Editorial Award recipient

A photo by Thalia Gochez, recipient of the Foto Award for editorial. “The Fotos Awards are important because it provides space for women photographers to be recognized in their creative field by their community,” Gochez says. (Thalia Gochez)

Since photography is such a male-dominated industry, it’s important we honor often-overlooked creative forces shifting the lens. Thalia Gochez | Las Fotos Project

Thalia Gochez’s Instagram

Esmeralda Estrada | Youth Self-Expression Award recipient

(Esmeralda Estrada)

I always feel so alive with a camera in my hand, and the best part about photography is I can choose what I want to see. Esmeralda Estrada | Las Fotos Project

Esmeralda Estrada’s Instagram