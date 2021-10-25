Advertisement
Share
California

Three found dead at Balboa Island home

A row of houses with police tape across a a road and two police officers outside
Three people were found dead in the building behind the utility pole.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Share

Three people were found dead at a home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach early Monday.

Police received a call for medical aid in the area of Diamond Avenue and Bay Front Alley South at 8:23 a.m.

Officers found two women and one man dead, said Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach police spokeswoman.

They have not been publicly identified. A second man was taken to a hospital. Police did not describe his injuries.

Advertisement

It is not clear what occurred at the home before authorities arrived.

CaliforniaOrange County
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement