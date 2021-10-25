Three found dead at Balboa Island home
Three people were found dead at a home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach early Monday.
Police received a call for medical aid in the area of Diamond Avenue and Bay Front Alley South at 8:23 a.m.
Officers found two women and one man dead, said Heather Rangel, a Newport Beach police spokeswoman.
They have not been publicly identified. A second man was taken to a hospital. Police did not describe his injuries.
It is not clear what occurred at the home before authorities arrived.
