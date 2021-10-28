Tahoe ski resort opens early, joining Mammoth Mountain, after massive snowstorm

Another California ski resort has moved up its opening day, thanks to this week’s huge dump of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Palisades Tahoe will join Mammoth Mountain in starting its season early, opening Friday.

Palisades Tahoe said the massive storm, fed by a potent atmospheric river, dropped more than 3 feet of snow on its upper mountains. The resort plans to be open on weekends only as conditions allow until full-time operations begin Nov. 24.

Mammoth also moved up its opening to Friday — two weeks ahead of schedule — after forecasts predicted the powerful storm.

“We can’t wait to let it rip on snow,” the mountain resort wrote in a Facebook post last week announcing the new season’s opening day. The slopes were initially set to open Nov. 13.

A slate of activities are planned for Halloween weekend, including a countdown to the winter season and a themed costume contest.

Earlier this year, the Tahoe ski resort dropped its historic Squaw Valley name after its owners acknowledged it was offensive to Indigenous people.

“This name change reflects who we are as a ski resort and community,” Dee Byrne, president and chief operating officer of the resort, said in September.

The new name — meaning steep, high cliffs — is a reference to the sheer granite faces and chutes around the resort. The resort’s new logo resembles an eagle above two mountain peaks. Palisades Tahoe encompasses both the former Squaw Valley and the adjacent Alpine Meadows ski resort.

Times staff writers Lila Seidman and Hugo Martín contributed to this report.