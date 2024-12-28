Windy wonderland: Gusty conditions expected at Mammoth Mountain this weekend

Skiers go up a lift in a snowstorm on Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes on Dec. 14.

It’s always a good idea to bundle up at Mammoth Mountain, but anyone hoping to get in some holiday ski runs may want to consider some additional layers.

A storm forecast to hit this weekend is expected to bring strong winds with gusts of up to 70 mph at the mountain’s summit, according to the National Weather Service.

A high-wind watch has been issued for most of Sunday, with sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph expected along with the more powerful gusts. A new snow layer of 1 to 2 inches is also possible — welcome news for those looking to hit the slopes before ringing in the new year.

But while conditions may be blustery, visitors shouldn’t expect the same sort of scene depicted in a viral video that’s been making the rounds on social media. That video, which was posted on X on Christmas Day, showed hundreds of skiers lining up for a ski lift while being pelted by snow and wind.

However, the video was originally posted on Instagram more than a week earlier — and was taken at a time when most lifts had been closed due to wind gusts up to 100 mph at the mountain’s summit, Mammoth Mountain spokesperson Emily van Greuning told SFGate.

Jake Baisley, who took the original video, said it was on the fourth day of his first trip to Mammoth Mountain.

“The conditions were pretty crummy,” he said, “lots of rocks showing and the lines were long on the weekends.”

Despite the wind and lines, he’ll likely head back to Mammoth, he said, adding that the area is good for van life.

Other than that now-viral moment, Van Greuning said, the busy holiday season has been going as expected.

The Eastern Sierra ski resort has seen a good turnout so far this season, which usually starts in November and ends in May. With 3,500 acres available for skiing, there’s not much concern for crowding on a typical day, Van Greuning told The Times in an email Thursday.

Last year’s season extended into August for only the third time in the resort’s seven-decade history, when the main lodge saw a record 60 feet of snow.