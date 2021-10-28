Travel

Photos: Mammoth Mountain preps for early opening thanks to storms

The bright morning sun sets the Panorama Gondola aglow at Mammoth Mountain on Wednesday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Brian van der BrugStaff Photographer 
Mammoth Lakes — 

Buckle up, skiers.

The storm that pounded the state earlier this week left the High Sierra under a blanket of snow. That, along with snow making, has Mammoth Mountain on track to open Friday, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look as workers prepare for opening day.

Mammoth Mountain ski patrol members head out from the summit to ready the slopes for opening day.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
An aerial view of Mammoth Mountain, which will open two weeks earlier than scheduled thanks to recent snow storms.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Left, Barback Cody Place works to get the Tusks Bar in shape for Friday’s opening. Right, Ben Werbner of Berkeley sets his snow boots out to dry after hiking into the forest to make some tracks.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A snow plow grooms Mammoth Mountain's slopes.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Ski patrolman Dan Friedman pulls warning signs from a rack as the mountain team gets ready for opening day.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Florida resident Francisco Urrutia explores a deserted Mammoth Mountain ski area on Wednesday. The mountain will open to skiers on Friday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Mammoth Mountain ski area custodial employees confer at the Panorama Gondola base station.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
A snow plow sculpts a ridge atop the Mammoth Mountain summit at 11,053 feet.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Vincent Valencia sweeps up around the Panorama Gondola summit station.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

