In-N-Out Burger closes all of its Contra Costa County indoor dining rooms over local vaccine mandates

In-N-Out Burger has closed all five of its dining rooms in Contra Costa County over the restaurant chain’s refusal to comply with local health mandates requiring patrons to show proof of their vaccination status.

The county’s vaccine mandate requires employees to check customers’ vaccination status before they can be seated at an indoor dining room. The burger chain says it will sidestep the issue and stop serving patrons indoors at five county restaurants and only serve food for takeout and at the drive-through window.

“As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

The Irvine-based burger chain notified the local health department of its decision earlier this week. The story was first reported by SF Gate.

Contra Costa County Health Services did not immediately respond for comment on the restaurant’s decision.

The Contra Costa County Health Department briefly closed an In-N-Out restaurant on Oct. 26 in the city of Pleasant Hill for “not actively demanding vaccine documentation or testing documentation and photo identification” from customers, according to the burger chain.

The Pleasant Hill location — along with dining rooms in San Ramon, Brentwood, Pittsburg and Pinole — is now closed to indoor dining.

The local COVID-19 rule went into effect on Sept. 22 and requires customers 12 and older to show proof of their vaccination status to enter certain indoor areas. That includes restaurants, gyms and other businesses “where there is an elevated risk of the virus spreading,” according to the health department.

Contra Costa and San Francisco counties, along with the city of Berkeley, all have similar mandates that require proof of vaccination for indoor dining. Earlier this month, the San Francisco Department of Public Health briefly closed the city’s only In-N-Out, at Fisherman’s Wharf, for violating the local COVID-19 rules. That location has since opened for outdoor dining only.

