Photos: Best of October 2021

An aerial view of a major oil spill washing ashore with birds feeding at the water's edge on the border of Huntington Beach
An aerial view of a major oil spill washing ashore with birds feeding at the water’s edge on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach at the Santa Ana River jetties on Oct. 3, 2021. Crews raced to contain the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast that left crude spoiling beaches, killing fish and birds and threatening local wetlands. The oil slick is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Our coverage ran the gamut in October. This month has seen Los Angeles Times photojournalists cover everything from an oil spill in that closed Huntington Beach to the accidental shooting death on the set of the Alec Baldwin-produced film “Rust,” the Dodgers falling just short of a repeat appearance in the World Series, and Russell Westbrook’s homecoming.

A bearded man, seen in silhouette
Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner prepares to take batting practice before Game One in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Oct. 15, 2021, in Atlanta.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A reflection of a green-helmeted jockey on a horse
Jockey Emily Ellingwood, seen in a reflection, center, smiles after riding Bright Leaf to victory in the Winner’s Circle on opening day at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Oct. 1, 2021.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A bolt of lightning against a dark blue sky
Lightning strikes to the west over the Oxnard Plain, as seen from Thousand Oaks, in a surprise storm Oct. 4, 2021.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A boy in shorts watches military jets flying in formation over waves
Uri Anival, 7, watches as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds streak across the sky during the Pacific Airshow on Oct. 1, 2021, in Huntington Beach.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Workers in a boat near booms in a marsh
Workers clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3, 2021. Authorities said 126,000 gallons of oil leaked from the offshore rig Elly.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A man stands in a doorway cast in a purple-pink light
C’Tory Matthews smokes a cigarette as he stands in the doorway of his room at the Desert Moon Motel in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2021.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A view of a person walking on a pier at sunset
The sunset is reflected in a puddle on the Manhattan Beach Pier after a day of rain on Oct. 25, 2021.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in red coveralls walks among rocks on the shore
A team of biologists from UC Santa Cruz and a consulting firm assesses the biological habitat at the Little Corona del Mar tide pools on Oct. 6, 2021, in Newport Beach. Environmental cleanup crews are spreading out across Orange County to cleanup the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A cargo ship laden with containers sits at sea. In the distance are other vessels.
Container ships wait outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach waiting to unload on Oct. 13, 2021. President Biden is calling for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to go to a 24-hour work schedule to help relieve the backup.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A baseball player stands on the field, in front of other players
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, bottom, reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the fifth inning in Game Six in the 2021 National League Championship Series at Truist Park on Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black mask and black jacket brushes hair back from her face
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a tour of Lake Mead on Oct. 18, 2021. The Southern Nevada Water Authority briefed the vice president on the ongoing drought in Lake Mead, which supplies the majority of the water in the Las Vegas Valley.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A woman hold up a purse with a gold chain to her face
Singer Adele uses her purse as a shield from TV cameras while she sings along to her song being played to the audience during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Basketball players in purple-and-yellow uniforms jump on the court
The Los Angeles Lakers rally before the start of the season opener with the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2021.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in denim jacket and jeans stands against a white background
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook outside the UCLA Health Training Center on Oct. 13, 2021, in El Segundo.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A bearded man in black-framed glasses, dressed in black
Director Joe Wright, photographed at the London in West Hollywood on Oct. 6, 2021, has reimagined the classic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac as a touching musical.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Two football players land on the ground
Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams gets hit in the face by Rams safety Taylor Rapp while catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A baseball player lies on the ground, holding his arm as he grimaces
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy writhes in pain after colliding with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jace Peterson in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A helicopter flies amid a cloud of smoke shrouding the sun
The sun is partially obscured by smoke as a firefighting helicopter prepares to make a water drop on the Alisal fire near Goleta on Oct. 13, 2021.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A masked person places a candle on the floor among others in a vigil
Jamie Frazer, who works in costumes, places a candle during a vigil Oct. 24, 2021, at IATSE Local 80 in Burbank for director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, who was using a prop gun on the “Rust” movie set near Santa Fe, N.M.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

