Man arrested on suspicion of murder in death of 2-month-old daughter

A Canyon Country man whose 2-month-old daughter was found unresponsive at the end of September has been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Marcel James Taylor, 26, was taken into custody at the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station on Thursday, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters found the baby not breathing when they responded to a call at a housing complex in the 18000 block of Grace Lane during the early morning of Sept. 26, authorities said.

The baby initially was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and later transported to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she was pronounced dead three days later, according to a Sheriff’s Department report of the incident released Sunday.

Advertisement

A sheriff’s official said the investigation into the death led to Taylor’s arrest on charges of murder and “child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.”

Taylor is being held in jail in Santa Clarita; his bail has been set at $2 million.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning in San Fernando.