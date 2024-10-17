Antioch man killed mother and half-brother and left bodies in their shared home, authorities say

An Antioch man has been arrested in the deaths of his mother and half-brother. Officers said they found the bodies in the advanced stages of decay in a home on Fairmont Lane in Antioch.

An Antioch man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and half-brother and leaving their bodies in the home they shared.

Antioch police responded Wednesday around 4:10 p.m. to a residence on Fairmont Lane for a welfare check, according to a police news release.

Officers found the bodies of a woman and a man in the advanced stages of decay, police said. They found another man, later identified as 46-year-old Mark Taylor, trying to leave the home. The news release did not say how the two victims were killed.

Advertisement

Taylor was booked into the Contra Costa County Detention Facility in Martinez on suspicion of murder, officials said. He is the son of the dead woman and the half-brother of the dead man. The three appear to have lived in the home together.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was released.