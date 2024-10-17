Advertisement
Antioch man killed mother and half-brother and left bodies in their shared home, authorities say

Two houses on a street
An Antioch man has been arrested in the deaths of his mother and half-brother. Officers said they found the bodies in the advanced stages of decay in a home on Fairmont Lane in Antioch.
(Google Maps)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
An Antioch man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and half-brother and leaving their bodies in the home they shared.

Antioch police responded Wednesday around 4:10 p.m. to a residence on Fairmont Lane for a welfare check, according to a police news release.

Officers found the bodies of a woman and a man in the advanced stages of decay, police said. They found another man, later identified as 46-year-old Mark Taylor, trying to leave the home. The news release did not say how the two victims were killed.

Taylor was booked into the Contra Costa County Detention Facility in Martinez on suspicion of murder, officials said. He is the son of the dead woman and the half-brother of the dead man. The three appear to have lived in the home together.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was released.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

