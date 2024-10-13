Advertisement
California

Man held in connection with homicide near Mt. Baldy

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have detained a man in connection with a homicide near Mt. Baldy and Stoddard Canyon Falls in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a reported assault on Mount Baldy Road in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to a sheriff’s department news release. The area is a popular hiking destination, with waterfalls and swimming holes.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a man suffering from trauma to his chest, sheriff’s officials said. The victim, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few miles away, deputies came across a man who had crashed his car while driving away from the crime scene. He was detained in connection with the homicide investigation, authorities said.

It isn’t clear whether the detainee is a suspect or a witness to the homicide.

The sheriff’s department asked that anyone with information about the case contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

California
Matthew Ormseth

