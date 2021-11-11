$1 million in drugs seized in bust targeting Mexican ring, Huntington Beach police say

An investigation into a drug-trafficking organization based in Mexico has resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of more than $1 million in narcotics, the Huntington Beach Police Department said this week.

Two men, ages 21 and 29, were taken into custody Tuesday night in the city of Bell, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said. Their names have not been released.

At the time of his arrest, one of the men was in possession of 20 pounds of drugs suspected to be methamphetamines, Carey said. After a search warrant was served at his residence, detectives recovered 370 additional pounds of suspected methamphetamines, 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl and two handguns.

Huntington Beach police detectives have been investigating the drug trafficking organization operating in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Carey said. Multiple suspects have been identified in the investigation, which ran throughout October.