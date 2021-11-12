Advertisement
Share
California

Long Beach police shoot, wound man who they say was armed when they approached him

Lights on the roof of a police car
(File photo)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Long Beach police shot and wounded a man who they said was armed with a gun when they approached him sitting in a car early Friday.

The incident began about 8:20 a.m. when police received reports of a man waving a knife near Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue, said Allison Gallagher, public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man sitting in a parked vehicle, allegedly holding a gun, she said.

Police then attempted to “deescalate the situation,” and that is when the shooting occurred, Gallagher said.

Advertisement

No officer was injured in the incident. The investigation is continuing and no further details were provided about the shooting.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement