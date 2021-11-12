Long Beach police shoot, wound man who they say was armed when they approached him

Long Beach police shot and wounded a man who they said was armed with a gun when they approached him sitting in a car early Friday.

The incident began about 8:20 a.m. when police received reports of a man waving a knife near Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue, said Allison Gallagher, public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man sitting in a parked vehicle, allegedly holding a gun, she said.

Police then attempted to “deescalate the situation,” and that is when the shooting occurred, Gallagher said.

No officer was injured in the incident. The investigation is continuing and no further details were provided about the shooting.