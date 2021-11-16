Advertisement
California

Is your household split between remote and in-person work? We want to hear from you

Masked and unmasked visitors walk through Union Station in Los Angeles
Masked and unmasked visitors walk through Union Station last month.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Maria L. La GangaStaff Writer 
As Year 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close, the world is stumbling toward normalcy. A majority of people who can be inoculated have received the vaccine, and work is returning, in some fashion, to its pre-pandemic circumstances.

Some people are able to work remotely. Others have jobs that require them to venture out into the world and interact with people who may not be vaccinated and who may be ill. We’d like to speak with you if you live in a split household, where some family members or roommates work from home and others cannot.

Maria L. La Ganga

Maria L. La Ganga is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She has covered six presidential elections and served as bureau chief in San Francisco and Seattle.

