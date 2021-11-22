West Covina police shooting leaves one person dead

Authorities are investigating a fatal police shooting in West Covina Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Sunset Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case.

The victim was struck by gunfire and declared dead at the scene, deputies said.

Further information about the shooting, what prompted the gunfire, or anything else related to the investigation was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.