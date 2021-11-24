Advertisement
Share
California

Crash leaves 3 dead in Manhattan Beach

Two damaged cars in the street are surrounded by debris.
The crash happened at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, police said.
(KTLA)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Three people were killed and three more were injured in a four-car crash in Manhattan Beach on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Two men and a woman died in the collision at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 9:46 p.m. One of the vehicles had collided with a building.

Three people, including a child, were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Advertisement

There were no immediate arrests, and investigators are still determining the cause of the crash. The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement