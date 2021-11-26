Guard shoots person at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, military officials say

A guard shot and killed a person Friday at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot, according to military officials.

The shooting took place around 11:50 a.m. at Gate 5 of the depot, located at Belleau Woods Ave. & West Washington St.

The person drove up to the checkpoint and got out of the vehicle holding a knife with “hostile intent,” according to an MCRD statement. Base personnel repeatedly warned the person to stop before opening fire.

The person died at the scene at 12:16 p.m., according to authorities. No further information was provided about the person who was shot.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is leading the official inquiry into the fatal incident.

Earlier in the day, military authorities responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex in the Talmadge neighborhood. It was initially reported at 10:30 a.m. at the complex at 4479 Altadena Ave.

It’s unclear whether the two incidents are related. San Diego police officers were called out but turned the investigation over to MCRD officials as the complex is located on federal property, a police officer said.

Smith writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune. City News Service contributed to this report.