Advertisement
Share
California

Body found by lobster fisherman in waters off San Diego

By Wendy Fry
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A fisherman looking for lobster discovered a man’s body floating in the ocean Friday off Ocean Beach, authorities said.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens said the man was fully clothed but gave no other identifying details. His body was sighted near Sunset Cliffs around 6:30 p.m.

“It was dark, and we just don’t have any other details,” said Stephens. “There are a lot of unknown circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The San Diego Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Advertisement

Stephens said the man who discovered the body was hoop-netting for lobsters from shore, which regulations allow in that area.

California
Wendy Fry

Wendy Fry is a member of the Watchdog & Accountability team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She worked at the newspaper from 2009 to 2012, and worked at NBC San Diego from 2013 to 2018 before returning to the paper. Wendy won SPJ’s Sol Price Award for Responsible Journalism in 2012 for her coverage of corruption at the Sweetwater schools, and she won the Grand Golden Watchdog Award from the San Diego County Taxpayers Association in 2017.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement