Body found by lobster fisherman in waters off San Diego

A fisherman looking for lobster discovered a man’s body floating in the ocean Friday off Ocean Beach, authorities said.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Lonnie Stephens said the man was fully clothed but gave no other identifying details. His body was sighted near Sunset Cliffs around 6:30 p.m.

“It was dark, and we just don’t have any other details,” said Stephens. “There are a lot of unknown circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The San Diego Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Stephens said the man who discovered the body was hoop-netting for lobsters from shore, which regulations allow in that area.

