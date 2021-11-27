Wood-burning ban extended through Sunday for South Coast region

Concerns about increased air pollution over the region has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to extend a mandatory ban on wood burning through Sunday.

The ban initially took effect Saturday morning and was expected to expire just before midnight, officials said. The order has now been extended until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The order was extended “due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area,” the district said in a news release.

The ban covers the non-desert regions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and most of Orange County and prohibits outdoor and residential burning of wood and manufactured logs.

“Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems,” the district said. “Particles in wood smoke — also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5 — can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations.”

Low-income households, homes that rely solely on wood-burning for heat and communities above 3,000 feet are exempt from the ban.