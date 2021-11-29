Woman, 4 children found shot to death in Lancaster home

A woman and four children were found shot to death in a Lancaster home Sunday evening, and a man believed to be the children’s father turned himself in at a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station, authorities said.

One girl and three boys, all under the age of 12, were found around 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies initially responded to the home for some type of emergency and found a woman who had been shot in the upper part of her body. Four children also were found, all of them also shot in the upper parts of their bodies, investigators said.

All five were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A man believed to be the father of the children was detained inside the Lancaster sheriff’s station lobby later and is being questioned by investigators, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.