Woman walking on 110 Freeway in Highland Park is killed in early morning crash

A woman walking in the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in Highland Park died after she was hit by a car early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 4:28 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a stretch of the freeway near Via Marisol, according to the Highway Patrol.

After they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old woman lying in the No. 3 lane, the Highway Patrol said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Corolla hit the woman, who suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. The Toyota’s driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and was not arrested.

The woman’s identity will be withheld until authorities can notify her next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol’s Central Los Angeles office at (213) 744-2331.