Advertisement
Share
California

Woman walking on 110 Freeway in Highland Park is killed in early morning crash

A map of Highland Park showing the location where a woman was killed by a car on the 110 Freeway
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A woman walking in the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in Highland Park died after she was hit by a car early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 4:28 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a stretch of the freeway near Via Marisol, according to the Highway Patrol.

After they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old woman lying in the No. 3 lane, the Highway Patrol said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Corolla hit the woman, who suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. The Toyota’s driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and was not arrested.

Advertisement

The woman’s identity will be withheld until authorities can notify her next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol’s Central Los Angeles office at (213) 744-2331.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement