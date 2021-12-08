Authorities identify 14-year-old boy killed in Boyle Heights shooting

Authorities on Wednesday identified a 14-year-old boy who was killed a day earlier in a shooting in Boyle Heights.

Jeremy Galvin, of Los Angeles, a student at Roosevelt High School, was shot dead Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of East 2nd Street, outside Evergreen Recreation Center and across the street from First Street Elementary School.

Officers patrolling in the area around 3:30 p.m. heard shots and responded to the scene, where they found the teenager conscious but barely breathing, LAPD officials told The Times on Tuesday night.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

“Apparently there was some sort of argument between the suspect and the victim” before the shooting, Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, said Wednesday.

Police detained a juvenile on suspicion of a firearm violation shortly after the incident, but officials said Wednesday that the arrest was not made in connection with the shooting.

Investigators continue to search for a suspect in the shooting.

The incident came less than 24 hours after a shooting in Wilmington that killed 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado and seriously injured his stepmother and a 9-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet while on a school playground nearby, leaving the community on edge.

The LAPD has not apprehended suspects or disclosed a motive in that shooting, but Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that “easily dozens” of bullet casings from at least two different-caliber firearms were recovered from the scene, suggesting multiple gunmen had opened fire with intent to cause substantial harm.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Los Angeles school board member Mónica García and interim schools Supt. Megan K. Reilly expressed their sadness over the deaths of the two students.

“We are grief-stricken. With heavy hearts, we join the families in mourning over the tragic events of the past week,” the statement said. “From the multiple levels of violence in our community near Wilmington Park Elementary School and today in Boyle Heights — resulting in the death of a beloved student from Theodore Roosevelt High School — our school communities continue to be tested and challenged.

“There are no words to express the pain, the sadness and anger so many of us are feeling at this time.”