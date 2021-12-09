Advertisement
Share
California

Pandemic portraits: The Latino experience

Kevin and Nidia Campos hold the boots of the late Sergio Ayala.
Kevin and Nidia Campos, owners of Pestcal Exterminators, hold the boots of Sergio Ayala, brother of Nidia and a longtime employee of the North Hollywood company. Ayala died of COVID-19 on Jan. 3.
(Nick Agro / For The Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Share
1

This three-part series examines how the pandemic has affected Latinos from all walks of life. It has attacked their families, their health as well as their financial well-being. The impacts will be felt for generations, and have implications for all Californians.

Rosa Cardenas and her granddaughter, Ilianna Salas, at a family party.

Abuela Rosa led her family to the middle class. In the face of COVID, they protect her legacy

Rosa Cardenas built a successful garment business with a first-grade education. The family’s progress is now threatened by the pandemic.

Nidia Campos of Pestcal Exterminators, places her brother Sergio Ayala's work gear in a display case at the company's office in North Hollywood on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Ayala died of COVID-19 on Jan. 3, 2021. ( Nick Agro / For The Times )

Young Latinos are dying of COVID at an alarming rate — the effects could be felt for generations

LOS ANGELES-CA-AUGUST 4, 2021: Glenda Valenzuela places snacks on the children's table as Daniel, 6, seated, and Alfredo, 2, right, look on at home in El Sereno on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

They were barely scraping by as janitors before COVID. Now, this family struggles to survive

2

Leer en español

La abuela Rosa llevó a su familia hasta la clase media. Frente al COVID, protegieron su legado

Los jóvenes latinos están muriendo de COVID a un ritmo alarmante — los efectos podrían sentirse durante generaciones

Antes del COVID apenas lograban subsistir limpiando oficinas. Ahora, esta familia lucha por sobrevivir

Advertisement

Credits

Writer: Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Editor: Cindy Chang
Digital Production: David Carrillo Peñaloza
Photographers: Nick Agro, Christina House, Luis Sinco
Copy Editor: Angela Jamison
Audience Engagement: Mary Kate Metivier, Javier Panzar
Share
CaliforniaLatino LifeCOVID-19 Pandemic
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.