As we put 2021 in our rearview mirror, we want to take a moment to reflect on the visual highlights.

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news yet again, but there were many other worthy moments of mention. And it all started on the first day of the year.

Jan. 1, 2021, was the first cancellation of the Rose Parade since 1945. That was followed by goats on surfboards, drought in the West and a homeless wedding held in Echo Park.

There’s more — take a look.

Jan. 1: Jim Safford stops to take a photo of a deserted Colorado Boulevard, which was empty because, for the first time since 1945, the Rose Parade in Pasadena was canceled. Blame the COVID-19 pandemic. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 6: Rioters, fueled by President Trump’s continued baseless claims of election fraud, charge the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 8: Dodger Stadium is lighted up in blue to honor Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who died at age 93. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 13: Members of the National Guard sleep in the halls of the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives convenes to impeach President Trump, nearly a week after a pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breached the security of the building as Congress met to certify the election. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 14: Singer Andra Day, photographed at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, makes her acting debut in the film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 14: American rapper Ashnikko, 24, who has worked with Grimes, Princess Nokia and Doja Cat, photographed in Hollywood. Her aesthetic is very cyberpunk-anime-character-meets-Harley-Quinn. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 19: Surfers ride waves sculpted by gusty Santa Ana winds at the Huntington Beach Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 20: Clark and Alice Campbell produce their YouTube channel, “That High Couple,” from the comforts of their 420-square-foot Hollywood apartment. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 25: Jared Gutstadt, at his Mandeville Canyon compound, is known as “Jingle Jared.” He created music for TV shows and now runs a company where music artists record podcasts that are written like scripted musicals to promote their music. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 26: People work out in front of a mural of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on the first anniversary of their deaths in a helicopter crash. The mural is on the wall of Hardcore Fitness Bootcamp in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 29: Hutton Morris, 9, throws a “snowball” at best friend and virtual school classmate Scott Hirshberg, 9, at the beach in the El Porto neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, where piles of hail accumulated. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 1: Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan is reflected in the Merced River at sunset. The park reopened after being closed since Jan. 19, when a snow and wind storm caused hazardous conditions.

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 1: Dr. Ameer Moussa, left, and registered nurse Jess Esperti comfort COVID-19 patient Mariano Zuniga Anaya, 57, in the intensive care unit at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South L.A. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 2: First-grader Baron White gets his hat into position to have his temperature taken as he arrives with his mom, Alison White, at Alta Vista Elementary School for the second day of classes in Redondo Beach. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 5: Dana McGregor, left front, owner of the Surfing Goats of Pismo Beach, and others surf with a goat named Pismo the Kid at the San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 10: Crews continue to dig out debris from a washed-out section of Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur in Monterey County. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 10: UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis competes on the uneven bars during a competition against Brigham Young University at Pauley Pavilion. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 13: Co-founders of Prosperity Market Kara Still and Carmen Dianne, center, at Compton Community Garden along with Temu Asyr Bey, left, the garden’s executive director, and project manager Keira Adams, right. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 13: Members of the 117th Congress hold a moment of silence outside the U.S. Capitol for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 15: Patty Trejo holds the hand of her husband, Joseph Trejo, who is on a ventilator, as nurse Celina Mande holds up a phone showing a mariachi band playing “La Mano de Dios” (“The Hand of God”), his favorite song, at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 18: Sam Gendel makes music that owes a huge debt to jazz, but through his hazy, surreal filter, it becomes almost liquefied. Last year the artist released two albums for the respected New York label Nonesuch, and his new album, “Fresh Bread,” is a 52-song trip. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 21: Tony Finau hits out of the green side bunker on the second playoff hole during the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 21: Actress Soleil Moon Frye at the beach in Venice to promote the reboot of her ‘80s sitcom, “Punky Brewster,” and the premiere of the documentary “Kid 90,” which she directed. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

March 1: Musician Dua Lipa in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

March 2: A California Highway Patrol officer looks inside a mangled SUV that was carrying 25 people when it collided with a big rig, killing 13 on Highway 115 near the border in Holtville. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

March 4: Gene Ostrin, 53, who has been living in a tent on the edge of Echo Park, mourns the death of his partner. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

March 5: Actress and writer Justine Batemen promotes “Violet,” her directorial debut. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

March 8: Alhambra High School senior Kellen Gewecke watches a lecture during one of his online classes in his room in San Gabriel. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

March 8: A gray whale surfaces with open eyes as whale watchers visit in Laguna San Ignacio, Mexico. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

March 9: Cold, gusty winds raise clouds of dust in Long Beach ahead of a storm. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

March 11: Work continues on the 6th Street Viaduct against a backdrop of the downtown L.A. skyline after sunset. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

March 16: Rim of the World High School football players walk to the practice field after a snowstorm in Rimforest in San Bernardino County. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

March 20: A homeless couple gets married at the Echo Park encampment. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

March 24: A protester sets up a tent at Santa Ynez Street and Glendale Avenue as LAPD officers stand guard near Echo Park. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

March 25: Javier Cardenas, 37, after coming to the surface after mining for metallurgical coal at the Mina Santa Barbara coal mine near the town of Aura in Mexico. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

March 26: Migrants are smuggled across the Rio Grande on their way to seek asylum in the United States. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

April 1: A costumed entertainer greets visitors to Sugar Rush at the Westfield Promenade in Woodland Hills. A walking tour takes visitors through a 40,000-square-foot candy-themed park with free candy included. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

April 1: Clockwise from left, owners of Cupid’s Hot Dogs Morgan and Kelly Walsh, alongside employee Adrianna Gaxiola in Winnetka. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

April 1: The endangered black toad has the smallest range of any amphibian in North America: a mere 400 acres on the remote Deep Springs College campus nestled between the Inyo and White mountain ranges in Inyo County. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

April 2: Stanford students Sammy Potter, left, and Jackson Parell settle in for the night in the Cleveland National Forest 10 days into their 342-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail from the Cajon Pass to the Mexican border town of Campo, Calif., the trail’s southern terminus in Mount Laguna, Calif. They are hoping to complete the nearly 8,000-mile Triple Crown hike in one calendar year: the Appalachian Trail, Continental Divide and Pacific Crest Trail. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

April 3: Home missionary Larry Craig goes over his sermon the night before an Easter sunrise service, sitting next to a campfire. Every year, for decades, dozens of parishioners have gathered at Sunrise Rock in the Mojave Desert to celebrate an Easter sunrise service. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

April 6: Amid pleasant weather at dusk, Isabel Arriaga, 16, pitches a Wiffle Ball to her dad, George Arriaga, while Richard Arriaga, 20, and Luis Arriaga, 11, play the outfield along Douglas Street with a view of downtown Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

April 7: Isaac Cruz III, 70, is reflected in a mirror inside a cosmetic case that contains letters and other memorabilia from his uncle Jacob Cruz, in his home in Maywood. Marine Corps Pvt. Jacob Cruz died during World War II and his remains were recently returned to the family and buried at Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

April 9: Dodgers second baseman Zach McKinstry tumbles over the wall while trying to catch a foul ball in the home opener against the Washington Nationals. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

April 13: Kindergartner Matteo Rodriguez gets a COVID-19 test from emergency medical technician Claire Chou at Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School in Maywood as some students returned to campuses for the first time in more than a year. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

April 20: Community members gather in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the death of Floyd. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

May 1: Kathryn Hahn of the Disney+ series “WandaVision.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

May 4: Nyjah Huston, the top-ranked skateboarder in the world, is seen in a tintype photograph made outside his skate park in San Clemente. Huston will be representing the United States as a member of the skateboarding team as the sport debuts at the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

May 10: Mexican singer-songwriter Natanael Cano at the Downey home of Jimmy Humilde, chief executive of Rancho Humilde Records. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

May 12: Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic during a rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

May 20: Concert superfan Howard Mordoh, chronicled in the new documentary “The Dancing Man of L.A.,” gives a demonstration in Woodland Hills. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

May 25: Dozens of Palestinian children and family members attend a candlelight vigil to condemn the killing of children and civilians by Israeli strikes in Gaza City. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

May 25: Participants in a memorial march and rally for George Floyd on the first anniversary of his murder occupy the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

May 25: Clouds surround the supermoon as seen from Joshua Tree National Park before a lunar eclipse. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

May 28: Ashanique Nelson-Cavil holds her baby girl, Indigo Amani Cavil, with her husband, William Iman Cavil, moments after the birth at Kindred Space LA in Hyde Park. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

May 30: Granndaddy delivers a flurry of blows to the Ram Donnis during a backyard boxing match in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

June 2: Oney Figueroa, 22, of Honduras, collapses from exhaustion after trying to run from U.S. Border Patrol agents. They were caught after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in McAllen, Texas. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

June 9: Endangered sucker fish swim at the Gone Fishing complex in Klamath Falls, Ore. They will eventually be released to Upper Klamath Lake. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

June 11: A boat navigates Lake Mead, where a white “bathtub ring” along the shore shows how far below capacity the nation’s largest reservoir currently is. Water levels at Lake Mead have hit their lowest points in history amid an ongoing megadrought, creating uncertainty about the water supply for millions of people in the western United States. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

June 13: Jessica sings “California Uber Alles” by Dead Kennedys at Punk Rock Karaoke at Gallagher’s Pub in Huntington Beach. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

June 15: Jacket Rashad, a street barber, gives Rashad Karim, a food vendor, a haircut on Degnan Boulevard, the day California reopened. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

June 15: Joe McMenimen, 44, and his pet Nubian goat, Tom Brady, in Hollywood. McMenimen said he lost his apartment during the pandemic and is now living in a bus in Hollywood with his goat. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

June 18: Drag queen Nico Cervantes, stage name “Borgia Bloom,” performs at the Boulevard, the only gay bar in Pasadena that is once again fully open with no social distancing and live entertainment. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

June 19: Carissa Moore of Hawaii, who became the first American woman to qualify for surfing’s Olympic debut while clinching her fourth surfing world title in Hawaii, competes at the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro at the Kelly Slater WSL Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

June 25: A Palestinian struggling to breathe is carried away from a protest against the West Bank Israeli settlement outpost Eviatar, which was recently established on the hilltop of Jabal Sabeeh adjacent to the village of Beita, near the city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

June 28: Eric Richins, 35, of Kingman, Ariz., and the owner of Big Water Boating, searches for a safe ramp from which to launch his pontoon boat without it getting stuck in the shallow water at the Temple Bar Marina entrance to Lake Mead on June 28. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

June 30: Low water levels at Lake Shasta show the drought’s toll. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

July 1: Boat slips are surrounded by dry land at drought-stricken Folsom Lake. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

July 14: Maria Jesus, 37, conservation program assistant for the California Botanic Garden in Claremont, kneels in the salt crust looking for seeds from the endangered Amargosa niterwort plant in the Mojave Desert’s Amargosa Valley. The seeds will be added to a “Noah’s Ark” archive of seeds of rare and endangered California plants. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

July 20: Gregory Holmes, right, wearing traditional Senegalese clothes, at Eid al-Adha prayers held at Masjid Bilal Islamic Center in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

July 26: A horse grazes in a blue agave field in San Martin de las Canas, Mexico. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

July 26: Simone Biles of the U.S. is consoled after competing in the vault and withdrawing from competition during the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

July 27: Team Japan outfielder Eri Yamada misses a catch while crashing into the right-field wall early in the women’s softball final against Team USA at Yokohama Stadium in Japan. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

July 27: Roger Embrey walks to a job interview along a deserted portion of Dillon Road in Desert Hot Springs, where the temperature reached 107 degrees. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

July 29: Suni Lee of the U.S. competes in the floor exercise in the women’s individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

July 29: Cedric the Entertainer hosted the in-person Emmy Awards this year. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

July 30: A homeless man sleeps on a couch while spectators watch sanitation crews clear a homeless encampment along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. The sanitation crew eventually woke the man and removed the couch. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 1: Team Hula Girls in the 14-year-old match during a 6-man beach volleyball tournament at Manhattan Beach. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 6: Actress Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” is photographed in Culver City. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 12: Dennis Johnson washes himself with a bucket of water collected from a nearby fire hydrant, at the corner of Crocker and 7th streets in the skid row area of downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 12: Kindergarten student August Russell clings to the leg of his mother, Natalie Russell, as she tries to comfort him for his first day in a classroom at Jackson STEM Dual Language Magnet Academy in Altadena. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 15: Bill Crawford lies in his bed in his living room in Watts. Crawford has diabetes and is a double amputee; his health problems related to diabetes, including kidney stones, continue to torment him. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 16: Portrait of actors Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 17: A man carries a bloodied child as a woman lies wounded after Taliban fighters use gunfire, whips, sticks and sharp objects to maintain crowd control over thousands of Afghans who were waiting outside the Kabul Airport for a way out of Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles)

Aug. 18: The Caldor fire leaves a moonscape of burnt forest, homes and vehicles in the unincorporated El Dorado County community of Grizzly Flats. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 18: An aerial view of Link Road in the community of Independence Heights in Houston, in one of the oldest Black communities in Texas. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 17: Portrait of actor Sarah Paulson on the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 30: Relatives and neighbors of the Ahmadi family gather around the incinerated husk of a vehicle targeted and hit earlier by an American drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 2: Firefighters try to control a back fire to help battle the Caldor fire along Highway 89 west of Lake Tahoe. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 2: Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood, 91, photographed with an 8x10-inch film camera, among the oak trees on the grounds of his Tehama Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 8: Journalists from the Etilaatroz newspaper, Nemat Naqdi, a video journalist, left, and Taqi Daryabi, a video editor, undress to show their wounds sustained after Taliban fighters tortured and beat them while they were in custody for reporting on a women’s rights rally in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 8: A homeless man takes a swing at a staff member for Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder during a campaign stop in Venice. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 13: George Hodgin, chief executive of Biopharmaceutical Research Co., inside the room where marijuana is being grown for federally approved drug trials. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 14: Three-time World Surf League champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil soars high on a big wave to beat countryman Felipe Toledo and win his third WSL championship in San Clemente. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 14: Errol Webber parades a cutout picture of Larry Elder at an election night party at the Hilton Orange County in Costa Mesa. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 19: Jason Sudeikis, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed and Brendan Hunt, winners of outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso,” in the press room during the 73rd Emmy Awards at L.A. Live. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 20: Marine One, carrying President Biden, flies over the “In America: Remember” public art installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The installation commemorates all the Americans who have died due to COVID-19. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 22: Giovane Garrido Mendonca is a tour guide in the Amazon even though he comes from a long line of loggers who harvested timber from the jungle near Tumbira, Brazil. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 28: Laker Dwight Howard is interviewed on media day in El Segundo. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 1: Uri Anival, 7, watches as the Air Force Thunderbirds streak across the sky during the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 3: A major oil spill makes its mark on the shore where Huntington Beach meets Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 4: A lightning bolt strikes offshore from Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 13: New Lakers star Russell Westbrook poses outside the team’s training facility in El Segundo. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 13: C’Tory Matthews outside the room where he lives at the Desert Moon Motel in Las Vegas. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 13: The sun is obscured by smoke as a firefighting helicopter prepares to make a water drop on the Alisal fire near Goleta. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 13: Evanice Holz enjoys the desert scenery from atop an abandoned ‘60s Plymouth near her home in Morongo Valley. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 16: Melissa Pennel is a vaccinated mother with two daughters, Matilda Buniac, 27 months, and Mirabel Buniac, 6 months. She has opted to delay weaning them to continue giving them her milk so COVID-19 antibodies can be passed to them. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 19: Adele uses her purse to hide from a TV camera while she sings along to her song being played at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers at Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 19: Lakers players rally before the start of the season opener with the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 26: Paul Scott, who is HIV-positive, enlisted in the medical marijuana movement decades ago to bring relief to chronically ill people. Scott continues to use cannabis to treat symptoms. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 30: Iraq war veteran Lavon Johnson, who is homeless, plays his piano inside his tent along Veterans Row near Brentwood. “Pride. Money. Nobody wants to admit a mistake was made,” said Johnson when asked why he thought it took so long to get the veterans help. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 30: The Colorado River cuts through the Grand Canyon as seen from the Hopi Viewpoint on the South Rim in Arizona at dusk. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 1: Clippers forward Terance Mann before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 7: Runners recuperate after completing the Los Angeles Marathon in Century City. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 9: UC Santa Barbara student Kris Hotchkiss lives in a van borrowed from a friend. The two friends rebuilt it to have a bed, fridge, cabinets and ceiling air fan. But one week into the school quarter, the battery short-circuited, so he was without electricity for six weeks. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 9: Actress Caitriona Balfe stars in the new movie “Belfast.” (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 11: The shadow of Army Brig. Gen. Robert Wooldridge is cast upon a Korean War memorial that was unveiled at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton on Veterans Day. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 12: Dishay Banks wears a custom suit for his grandfather’s funeral at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Joe Reginald Moore Sr., a 67-year-old Compton pastor, was shot in the chest outside the church where he had just led a Bible study. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 13: Michael Sparks, from Chapel Hill, N.C., strikes a pose as the sun sets at the end of a hot autumn day in Venice Beach. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 14: Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 14: Chargers linebacker Kyzir White touches a lightning orb on his way to the field at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 15: Lakers forward Anthony Davis is treated by a trainer before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 18: Container ships deliver cargo on Terminal Island in the Port of Los Angeles near Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 20: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scores past USC linebacker Ralen Goforth at the Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 23: As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, traffic is heavy at Los Angeles International Airport. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 27: Maurine Kornfeld, 100, gets into the pool for a 6:30 a.m. swim at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 29: A video board at the Coliseum welcomes Lincoln Riley as the new head football coach at USC. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 1: Dramatic murals are a part of the installation at the Wall Las Memorias during a rededication ceremony on World AIDS Day in Lincoln Park. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 3: Grace Campbell-McGuire, 17, stands on the patio where a robber entered her home in Los Angeles. The suspect was also linked to the fatal shooting of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant hours earlier. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 5: Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey stiff-arms Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence after picking up a fumble at SoFi Stadium. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 7: Elected officials join residents of Wilmington in a candlelight vigil for three people who were shot near the intersection of Blinn Avenue and L Street. A 13-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, and a 9-year-old girl was injured. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 8: Linda and Joe Rodriguez of Fontana take photos at the 29th annual Festival of Lights display at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)